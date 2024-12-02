Temenos and ClearBank partner to provide payments in the cloud

The relationship will use the capabilities of Temenos Payments, a universal cloud-native, cloud-agnostic payments platform, and lower the barriers to entry to UK payments schemes through ClearBank’s clearing connectivity. Temenos and ClearBank’s joint customers will benefit from an end-to-end service and access to real-time payments services, including Bacs Payment Schemes Limited (Bacs), CHAPS and Faster Payments, through ClearBank’s API-based services.

Temenos Payments is a universal cloud-native and cloud-agnostic platform which enables the centralization of payment processing for banks. The fully configurable solution is natively architected using ISO20022, and provides support for any real-time domestic scheme or regulatory initiative.

Temenos Payments can be deployed as a standalone solution or can be connected to any third party core banking system, including Temenos Transact.