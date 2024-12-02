Temenos adds Tink on its Marketplace

Tink’s platform provides connections to more than 3,400 banks, reaching over 250 million bank customers across 13 European markets. Tink’s Open Banking and personal finance management solutions will enable Temenos clients to provide their banking customers with consolidated, enriched views of their accounts and transactions and to deliver data-driven financial services.

Temenos customers will be able to access Tink’s technology through Temenos’ Infinity digital front-office platform, which enables banks to deliver better customer experiences with a rapid time-to-market. The addition of Tink to the Temenos MarketPlace will further enhance banks’ ability to gain actionable insights and offer targeted, multi-banking services for their clients.