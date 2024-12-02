Temenos adds essDOCS' CargoDocs to its marketplace to digitise trade finance

The integration of essDOCS’ CargoDocs solution to Temenos Transact, the next generation core banking software, supports the digitisation of shipping and trade documents, including electronic signing and transfer of original title documents such as bills of lading. Coupled with Temenos Transact, Temenos’ corporate banking customers have access to an end-to-end solution and a single platform for the entire Trade Finance value chain.

essDOCS’ CargoDocs solution assists users to digitally prepare, manage, sign, legally transfer and e-present trade documentation in a platform powered by automation. CargoDocs eliminates traditional paper-based processes. All documents and processes managed by the platform fully conform with eUCP and eURC regulations.

Temenos is a banking software company that provides banking capabilities with cloud technology to over 3,000 financial institutions around the world. Temenos MarketPlace allows banks to leverage leading fintech solutions, which complement Temenos software. Solutions are curated and pre-integrated for rapid implementation and time-to-value. Today, Temenos MarketPlace providers deliver innovative solutions that enhance Temenos’ technology, enabling Temenos clients to pursue their journey of differentiation and innovation.