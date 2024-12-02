Tembé moves to Wesupply for fully managed EDI

Tembé are not new to outsourced EDI; however, the company’s previous EDI solution was not a fully managed service, therefore despite being outsourced a large amount of input was still required from Tembé.

As Wesupply’s solution OneTime is delivered as a fully managed electronic data interchange (EDI) service, Tembé will be assisted by a dedicated team who will look after the customer on-boarding and day-to-day running of EDI activities on the company’s behalf.

Founded in 1999, Wesupply is an electronic business-to-business (B2B) service provider that enables global supply chains to exchange data. Wesupply provides a fully managed, outsourced B2B integration service, using an approach that enhances supply chain collaboration between independent organisations. Companies across a range of industries, such as retail, building, CPG, energy and manufacturing rely on Wesupply to manage information flows for their extended supply chain processes.

