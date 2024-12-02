Temasek to invest in Google-backed DotPe

Temasek, the Singapore state-owned investment firm, is finalising deliberations to lead the investment in the India-headquartered startup, an anonimous source declared for TechCrunch.

The two-year-old startup, which also counts PayU and Info Edge Ventures as its backers, also helps brick and mortar stores get visibility on Google Search. Restaurants, which are some of the customers of DotPe, use the startup’s offering to scan their inventories to make them digitally accessible via WhatsApp.

These offerings puts DotPe chasing a similar set of audiences as other startups including Zomato, Swiggy and Dukaan, TechCrunch explains.







