tell.money partners Toqio for PSD2 compliance

Addressing Toqio’s PSD2 (Payment Service Directive Two) requirement to ensure that consumers and SMEs using the services of its clients have access to payments and account information through Open Banking channels, tell.money has integrated its technology into the Toqio platform.

The majority of Toqio’s clients need to comply with PSD2 by having a dedicated interface, meaning that they are required to have compliant systems to enable ‘Trusted Third Party’ onboarding, consent management, support, regulatory reporting, and publishing of real-time performance web statistics. tell.money takes care of all the PSD2 API related activities.

For Toqio clients, having these capabilities pre-built into the Toqio platform.