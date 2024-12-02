tell.money closes GBP 2 mln growth funding round





Enabling further expansion and commercialisation of the platform, the investment round was led by serial fintech investor Craig Dewar.

tell.money has become established as an option for banks and fintechs looking to integrate PSD2 compliance and Open Banking API functionality into their systems.

The investment is positioned to accelerate the development of tell.money and extend its contracted client base.

tell.money serves Account Providers, Third Party Providers, and Account Holders through a dedicated and fully-compliant cloud-based API Gateway which is fast, scalable, resilient, and instantly actionable. To support the regulatory and compliance components, the platform additionally has built in testing, monitoring, and dynamic reporting capabilities that reduce client regulatory reporting overheads.