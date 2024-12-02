Tellco partners with additiv to launch wealth management services

The partnership with additiv, a SaaS and embedded finance provider to the wealth management industry, enables Tellco to give its clients, investment advisors, and portfolio managers access to additiv’s orchestration platform and extensive ecosystem. By utilising additiv’s Hybrid Wealth Manager, Tellco will offer a ‘hybrid’ selection of full investment services via a SaaS model, enabling clients to be advisor assisted, use self-service solutions, or a combination of the two.

Managing client assets of around CHF 7.4 billion, Tellco has grown from a provider of SME pension fund solutions to a comprehensive financial services provider within the pension, investment, and real estate sectors with its own banking licence. The move supports the growing trend for embedded financial products within the wealth management sector - offering wealth management solutions as part of context-relevant user journeys, utilising an Open API structure to connect to partners and clients within an extensive financial ecosystem.