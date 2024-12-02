Telenor Microfinance Bank goes live on Temenos' banking platform

By employing the Temenos solution and NdcTech’s implementation expertise, Telenor Microfinance Bank will be able to provide customers with access to digital savings accounts and micro-loans. Additionally, this solution will enhance controls, increasing the bank’s ability to comply and achieve operational excellence.

NdcTech collaborated with Telenor Microfinance Bank as the system integrator and implementation partner to lead the banking platform implementation and modernisation project. It adopted a hybrid agile implementation approach to complete the project delivery successfully within the stipulated time amidst the COVID-19 crisis. NdcTech’s expertise in Pakistani market practices and such migrations has enabled the Bank to comply with local regulatory and market requirements and best practices.

The bank went live on core banking platform Temenos Transact, Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation (FCM), Temenos Advanced Collection (TAC), and Temenos Analytics and Reporting, to deliver a secure digital experience to its customers while ensuring sustainable growth.







