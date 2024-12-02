Telekom Romania, Alior Bank to launch Telekom Banking

The services will be introduced in phases, with daily banking services already launched and an online exchange platform to follow.

Customers can open current accounts in RON, EUR, USD. GBP and attach debit cards, benefitting from 24/7 access to their funds via the Internet and mobile banking solutions.

The two partners plan to launch an Internet banking platform in November 2017, offering a wide range of features for mobile devices, including transfers to other accounts using QR code or NFC function, balance view of the latest three transactions without being logged-in, P2P payments. In the near future, the Telekom Banking will also include services to finance purchases of telecommunications devices offered by Telekom Romania offer.

The banking services will be provided by the Bucharest branch of Alior Bank Warsaw.