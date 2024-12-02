Telefónica Germany partners Fidor to roll out mobile banking service

Android and iOS users can access the O2 Banking app as a free download. O2 customers receive an additional data volume of up to 1 GB, depending on their usage. Additionally, early birds also receive a one-off bonus of 1 GB for opening an account as well as for their first transaction with the debit MasterCard that comes with the service.

In May 2016 Telefónica Germany has announced a partnership with Fidor Bank to launch its mobile banking offering, “O2 Banking”, in Germany, in late summer 2016. Since the announcement of O2 Banking, Telefónica Deutschland has been analysing feedback from trial users and will use this to improve the offering, according to ibsintelligence.com.