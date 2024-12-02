TekStream, Inspyrus link for accounts payable automation

Under the terms of the agreement, TekStream will provide Oracle WebCenter Imaging delivery services, including the implementation of Inspyrus Next Generation Invoice Automation Solution for WebCenter Imaging. This new partnership will provide Oracle WebCenter customers with a cost effective way to accelerate WebCenter Accounts Payable Automation implementations while reducing overall delivery investment and ongoing support costs.

TekStream Solutions is a technology solutions company that specializes in addressing the company-wide IT problems faced by enterprise businesses, such as consolidating and streamlining disparate content and application delivery systems and the market challenges to create anytime, anywhere access to data for employees, partners and customers.

Inspyrus is a business software development company that provides large enterprises and small-to-medium business with business technology solutions.