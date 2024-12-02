



Following this announcement, the new collaboration represents a part of Techcombank’s significant investments in digital, data, and digital talent under its 2021-2025 transformation plan, which was developed to enable the company to leverage the power of data and AI in order to design improved value for clients. The strategy is expected to also drive faster and more profitable growth for the bank.

In addition, the migration to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform will allow Techcombank to unify data from over 50 systems more efficiently, as well as enhance governance, streamline daily operational analytic pipelines, and utilise optmised analytics tools and AI to create more personalised experiences for clients. Both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry as well.











More information on the Techcombank x Databrick partnership

Throughout this collaboration, Databricks will provide the technological foundation for Techcombank in order to unify all its data and improve its analytics and AI offerings. This process will enable the bank to unlock more advanced artificial intelligence use cases, optimise the client experience, and drive business development.

By using Databricks, Techcombank’s `customer brain`, a client 360 tool that centralises all user data within the bank, will offer comprehensive insights that are important for designing targeted marketing strategies and customised product capabilities. In addition, by understanding client behaviors and references at a granular level, Techcombank will offer precisely timed and contextual relevant services across digital and physical touchpoints, while also optimising customer engagement and overall satisfaction.

With Databricks, Techcombank has also incorporated key solutions that are set to improve its digital banking services. These include an AI-driven lead management system (Techcombank’s internally developed AI program entitled ‘Lead Allocation Curated Engine (LACE)’, which optimises lead management and provides relationship managers with enriched insights for smarter lead allocation to drive business growth), an AI-powered program for digital banking inclusion of small businesses (represented by an AI-powered GeoSense that assists frontline workers with analytics-driven insights about which small businesses and merchants to approach and engage in the bank’s digital ecosystem), as well as fraud prevention and risk management offerings.

According to the official press release, over the next year, Techcombank aims to further centralise multiple ML features and models on the Databricks platform, while also driving predictive analytics and supporting its broader digital transformation goals.