Techcelerator launches NEXT Fintech accelerator

The programme is developed with the support of Google for Startups, GapMinder VC, Stripe, Seedblink, TechAngels, RoFintech Association, Romania Tech Startups Association - ROTSA. Up to 10 growing fintech and SaaS start-ups will be selected, with MVPs ready to launch or in beta testing. Startups must present feasible digital products with a validated market need and potential for rapid expansion into international markets. In addition, start-ups must have a solid team, passionate and capable of execution.

The program will run between 25 January 2022 and 25 March 2022 and will include 10 intensive mentoring modules: sales, matchmaking with financial institutions in the region, product marketing, strategies for transitioning to the international market and preparation to attract investment, matchmaking with investors, and investment funds.

The mentoring modules will be held by 20+ regional and global mentors - experts and investors in banking, business development, representatives of global technology providers, FinTech unicorns in Europe.