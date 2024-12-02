TechAdvance launches Bloc to improve fintech apps build time

With Bloc, TechAdvance opens the door to fintech for tech companies, internet startups, small businesses, and large corporations alike. The announcement comes with the release of five API products currently live in the Bloc API suite — eWallets and Virtual Accounts, Utilities, CashCode, Agency Banking, and Transfers.

TechAdvance is reportedly commited to increasing the chance for success for its customers. Alongside the APIs released, TechAdvance has developed international partnerships that will allow the businesses it works with to scale into global markets and offer a better experience to their customers.