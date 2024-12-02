Tech Mahindra to acquire Payments Technology Services

The acquisition will give Tech Mahindra access to IPs and licenses for two products - Open Payment Framework (OPF) and Multi-Bank System (MBS). The transaction is expected to close by March 31, 2021.

Established in March 2007, PTSL is a payments solutions provider with a focus on banking and financial Services (BFS). In support of Tech Mahindra’s strategy to expand its BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) footprint globally the company will also build a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India.