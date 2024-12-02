TDBM launches Apple Pay in Mongolia

This milestone underscores the bank's commitment to providing modern and secure payment solutions, responding to the increasing demand for mobile payment options in the country.

Apple Pay, which expanded into Mongolia in early 2024, offers a secure, fast, and convenient way for users to make payments using their Apple devices. TDBM moved quickly to integrate this service, recognizing its potential to improve the user experience for its customers. The bank's decision to introduce Apple Pay is aligned with its goal of enhancing financial accessibility and convenience for Mongolian consumers.













In order to make this integration possible, TDBM collaborated with Compass Plus Technologies, a payment technology provider. The two companies worked together to ensure a smooth and efficient rollout of Apple Pay, allowing TDBM customers to use the service for everyday transactions at a wide range of locations that accept Apple Pay worldwide.

Representatives TDBM, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, emphasizing that adding Apple Pay was a vital step in improving convenience for customers. He highlighted that the service would allow users to make payments on the go, offering greater flexibility for both personal and business use.





Employing new technologies

TDBM's partnership with Compass Plus Technologies is part of the bank's broader strategy to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving payment landscape. As part of its long-standing relationship with Compass Plus, TDBM continues to adopt innovative technologies to meet the needs of its customers.

The bank, which has been serving Mongolian businesses and individuals since its establishment in 1990, offers a wide variety of banking services. By introducing Apple Pay, the bank is reinforcing its position as a leading player in the Mongolian financial sector while promoting digital payment solutions that are safe, efficient, and widely accessible. This move also reflects the bank's broader aim to support the growth of Mongolia's digital economy and enhance the overall financial experience for its users.