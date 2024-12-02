TD Bank launches TD Online Accounting





TD Online Accounting uses the technology of Autobooks, an integrated accounting and receivables platform that allows business owners to get paid by settling credit card and electronic payments directly in their TD Bank business checking account.

TD Online Accounting provides a self-service, digital onboarding experience to help business owners get paid electronically. As a payment facilitator, Autobooks enables a business to begin invoicing within moments of enrolment and to start processing payments shortly after. The feature is available to current TD business customers with a business checking account who are enrolled in online banking.

TD Online Accounting also allows TD's eligible business customers to electronically send invoices, accept payments from any location via a payment link, automatically reconcile all incoming payments, create customisable reports, and keep track of payments.