



As per the information detailed in the press release, TD Bank introduced TD Complete Checking, a product developed to support simplify and modernise the checking experience, as well as TD Early Pay, a capability that allows customers to receive their eligible direct deposits up to two business days early. Through these two new products, the bank intends to advance its commitment to improving its services, as it takes into consideration customer feedback and provides flexibility and control to its user base.











TD Bank’s products capabilities





Furthermore, TD Bank made available the TD Early Pay solution to all checking and savings account customers, intending to offer them enhanced financial accessibility and control. The financial institution set the feature to be integrated for customers enrolled in direct deposit and eligible transactions for Early Pay, with the capability being free and with no sign-up required. TD Early Pay can function for multiple eligible transaction types, including paychecks, tax refunds, government benefits, military pay, and pensions. TD Complete Checking and TD Early Pay come as an addition to a series of customer-centric developments conducted by TD Bank, such as the launch of



According to TD Bank’s officials, TD Complete Checking and TD Early Pay support the bank’s objective to enhance banking. Considering that customer needs and requirements constantly evolve, the financial institution intends to provide an insight-driven banking experience, supporting simplified banking options, and improved access to funds. The press release underlines that TD Complete Checking offers users a simplified banking option throughout their life cycle and rewards them with one free linked savings account. Additionally, the product delivers free paper statements and basic checks for customers aged 60 and over, as well as no monthly maintenance fee and no commission for non-TD ATM withdrawals for young adults between 17 and 23 years old. Also, TD Complete Checking incentivises customers to prevent monthly maintenance fees by having USD 500 or more in direct deposits per statement cycle, keeping a minimum daily balance of USD 500, or having a USD 5,000 minimum daily combined balance of all linked deposit accounts.Furthermore, TD Bank made available the TD Early Pay solution to all checking and savings account customers, intending to offer them enhanced financial accessibility and control. The financial institution set the feature to be integrated for customers enrolled in direct deposit and eligible transactions for Early Pay, with the capability being free and with no sign-up required. TD Early Pay can function for multiple eligible transaction types, including paychecks, tax refunds, government benefits, military pay, and pensions. TD Complete Checking and TD Early Pay come as an addition to a series of customer-centric developments conducted by TD Bank, such as the launch of TD Essential Banking in 2021, which aimed to deliver a low-cost, with no overdraft-fee deposit account.

More information about TD Bank

By providing a full range of retail, small business, and commercial banking products and services, TD Bank intends to support its customers as well as the development of the financial industry. Currently, the bank offers its services at nearly 1,100 locations across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro DC, the Carolinas, and Florida. One of the bank’s divisions, TD Auto Finance, delivers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services, while its subsidiaries provide customised private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth.