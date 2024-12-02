TD Bank joins Akoya's network for API integration

TD Bank’s integration with Akoya eliminates the need for TD Bank customers to share their banking information, specifically a login and password, with third parties who are connected to Akoya. This arrangement enables Akoya to provide a single point of integration for data aggregators and fintechs to securely access consumer financial data from TD Bank.

Data passed through the Akoya Data Access Network is not copied or stored and is provided in a standard output based on the Financial Data Exchange’s API standard. TD Bank will begin providing data through Akoya as early as October 2021.

Akoya was launched to eliminate the risks associated with credential-based data aggregation, commonly known as screen scraping. TD Bank invested in Akoya in February 2020.