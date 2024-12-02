TD Bank introduces invoicing function with Autobooks

The purpose of this is to make it easier for small and micro businesses to process invoices and get paid faster. The digital invoicing and payment acceptance capabilities were developed by Autobooks. TD Bank and Autobooks had previously collaborated to develop TD Online Accounting, a full accounting and cash flow management suite made available to TD small business customers.

This most recent effort makes digital invoicing and online payment acceptance standard features of TD Business Simple Checking. Small and micro business customers can now accept credit card and electronic payments that directly settle in their TD account.

Autobooks is an integrated-payments provider helping small businesses send invoices, get paid, and automate accounting. The company offers pre-built integrations to industry leading core, digital banking and merchant processing solutions as well as dedicated go-to-market support.