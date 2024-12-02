TD Bank and Nordis Technologies to deliver patient billing for Hackensack Meridian Health





The system has digitally transformed key revenue cycle operations for greater efficiency, automation, and agility while improving patient financial experience.

Since launching the new system, Hackensack Meridian Health has converted over 180,000 payments from paper and manual methods to electronic through self-service online or intelligent voice systems.

The solution combines Nordis’ patented Expresso customer communications management (CCM) software for creating, distributing, and tracking print and digital statements and other patient financial communications with TD Bank’s eBill electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) system. It has enabled Hackensack Meridian Health to eliminate multiple, disconnected systems and use a single integrated platform to manage the entire lifecycle of patient billing and payments for its 17 hospitals and more than 500 ambulatory care centers, fitness and wellness centers, home health services, rehab centers, and skilled nursing centers.

Hackensack Meridian Health is using Expresso to develop, customise, and deliver 1.8 million patient statements, letters, and other financial communications each year. Expresso integrates with TD Bank’s EBPP solution, allowing patients to manage their accounts online, including viewing statements and other correspondence.