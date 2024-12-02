TD Bank adds Fiservs Popmoney and TransferNow for online money movement

Popmoney enables customers to send money to almost anyone they know or owe using the recipient’s name and email address or mobile phone number, eliminating cash or checks. Customers can also request and receive money directly into their TD Bank accounts. TransferNow offers customers a way to transfer funds to or from their own non-TD Bank accounts.

Person-to-person payments and transfers are available to and from US-based bank accounts. Both services are part of the Fiserv suite of digital money movement solutions, which also includes the CheckFree RXP bill payment service used by the bank. In addition to Popmoney, TransferNow and CheckFree RXP, TD Bank also uses Corillian Online from Fiserv for online banking.

According to the 2013 Fiserv survey, 60% of US consumers with internet access make a payment at least once a month using a laptop or desktop computer, and 79% said they would be open to using a person-to-person payment service from their bank.

Fiserv is a global technology provider serving the financial services industry in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management.