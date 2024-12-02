TD and Google Cloud partner for innovative banking experiences

TD Bank Group (TD) and Google Cloud announced a multi-year strategic relationship, in which TD will add the latter’s services to its portfolio of data-driven technology solutions to support its delivery of innovative banking experiences. Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) already supports TD Securities Automated Trading (TDSAT), designed to enable TD Securities to adapt and quickly respond to changing market and client needs in a fast-paced environment.











An innovative and customer-centric banking vision

Google Cloud will work with TD to help streamline application development and deployment and enable the bank to respond quickly to changing customer expectations by rolling out new features, updates, or entirely new financial products at an accelerated pace. TD will benefit from Google Cloud's engineering support, which includes Google's global network of engineers, to help its teams optimise the use of Google Cloud products as well as architect, design, and operate them in a highly regulated environment.

TDSAT, a Chicago-based subsidiary of TD Securities, began using Google Cloud's infrastructure with the goal of delivering world-class technology automation and quantitative modeling to fixed income markets. Leveraging Google Cloud, the TDSAT team has constructed a data-driven research platform that seamlessly scales alongside the business, supplying the technology required to process the large research workloads associated with TDSAT's data-driven approach to trading.

Officials from TD said their technology strategy is helping them deliver personalised and connected experiences for customers. Their leadership and their talented, agile teams are supported by the relationships they have with their technology providers. Together with Google Cloud, they are positioned well to continue to evolve their services and help power new and innovative banking experiences.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Google Cloud said that TD is a true pioneer in embracing cloud technologies to reimagine the future of banking. This multi-year strategic relationship with TD will leverage the power of Google Cloud's secure cloud infrastructure and engineering talent with the goal of driving new levels of agility, customer-centricity, and engineering innovation to more easily adapt and respond to the changing needs of TD customers.