TBI Bank partners Onfido to add to onboarding process

The partnership will help TBI Bank to make its onboarding process more secure. Before partnering with Onfido, the onboarding was achieved with live video calls with an agent, a process that was time consuming and sometimes inconvenient.

By integrating Onfido’s AI-powered ID verification service, TBI’s customers can sign up by taking a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and taking a selfie. Onfido first checks that the ID is genuine and then matches it to the user’s face. This ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner and is physically present.