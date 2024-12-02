The hub's headquarters is in Turkey, with innovations developed at its Research and Development (R&D) office in Zafer Technopark, where the tbi tech team collaborates.

The tech hub caters to the growing demands of customers

The tbi tech team collaborates closely with specialists and academics in technology to harness their expertise and skills. This tech hub concentrates on creating advanced data platforms and analytical solutions that upgrade the bank's digital products, ensuring they are more user-friendly and efficient for customers in Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece. An example of these improvements is the tbi bank app in Bulgaria, where many of these advancements have already been put into action. The tech team is made up of 17 professionals with a wealth of experience in data analytics, engineering, software development, and more. As the team's projects expand, the bank intends to gradually recruit new talent to address the growing demands of its business and customers.

tbi officials have stated that they are investing in technology and their workforce, as well as upgrading their financial services to better meet their customers' needs. They have chosen Turkey as the location for their tech hub due to the promising prospects within the country's strong banking and IT industries. The strategic position in the region, access to skilled professionals, and a thriving startup ecosystem will support their technology development initiatives.

The hub will focus on developing new digital solutions, improving cybersecurity measures, and fostering a culture of innovation among its employees. This strategic initiative is expected to not only simplify operations but also offer personalised services tailored to the evolving needs of customers around the globe. Moreover, the hub will serve as a collaborative space for tech talent, encouraging partnerships with startups and tech companies to bring fresh ideas and solutions to life.