TBI Bank enters Visa's Fast Track programme

When it comes to personal finances, today’s consumers are looking not only for increased convenience and flexibility but also for more tailored services. To address this demand, TBI continues to build on its role as a challenger bank in Southeastern Europe offering next-gen daily banking services. Its fintech mindset was recognised by Visa, one of the world’s leaders in digital payments, and TBI is the first Bulgarian bank to partner with them in their Fast Track programme for innovative companies. It’s a network that supports the global fintech ecosystem with access to Visa’s pool of technology, resources, and know-how. Thus, TBI joins the ranks of established financial institutions from around the world who have already been members of the hub, the company states.

Fast Track is a programme that allows both new and well-known businesses to use the security, reliability, and scale of Visa to develop cutting-edge payment solutions, taking the process from months to weeks. TBI’s focus on providing financing and additional embedded services through a wide network of ‘phygital’ channels is what made it stand out among competitors in the region. The bank’s Fast Track membership acknowledges its successful digitalisation, unique business model, excellent revenue results and strong market presence that is constantly expanding. Through the programme, TBI will benefit from Visa’s expertise in areas such as business strategy, marketing, design, and risk management, and will synergise with other fintech players from around the world.

Partnering with Visa is the next step in TBI’s efforts to improve its secure and fast banking services, now combined with the credibility and wide acceptance of one of the world leaders in payments solutions. Thanks to the collaboration, as of April 2022 the bank’s clients in Bulgaria and soon after in Romania and Greece will get physical or virtual Visa cards through TBI’s mobile application and make easy payments using their smartphones. Everything customers do daily—from paying utility bills to managing personal loans—will be done digitally. Furthermore, the bank’s signature Neon card will enable customers to benefit from TBI’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution when shopping. With BNPL they could spread payments up to 90 days with zero interest and zero fees.