TBI Bank enters Greek market





TBI Bank currently offers its financial products to retail and SME customers in Romania and Bulgaria, in addition to cross-border activities, without physical presence, in five other EU markets – Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Denmark, and Sweden.

Starting from the beginning of 2022, merchants and customers in Greece will benefit from TBI’s digital solutions. As first steps, the bank will offer the full range of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) products online, in-store and omnichannel, in a transparent approach. Later in 2022, additional customer journeys will be deployed in the market like the general-purpose loans and the NEON card.

These products will be accessible to Greek customers online, via TBI’s Mobile App and website, and through the Call Center.