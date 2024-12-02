



Following this announcement, the collaboration will lay the groundwork for introducing Visa cards and additional payment services through the use of Visa Direct, a payment platform that was developed to enable fast domestic and international fund transfers.

This process is expected to broaden the payment options available to TBC’s clients, as well as further improve their online shopping, money transfer, and international purchases capabilities. In addition, both TBC Uzbekistan and Visa are set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the TBC Bank Uzbekistan x Visa partnership

Throughout this collaboration, TBZ UZ aims to begin issuing Visa cards, which will enable secure and efficient online shopping, including on worldwide marketplaces like Amazon, while also offering the convenience of using bank cards domestically and internationally.

At the same time, TBC UZ customers will have the possibility to access a suite of loyalty scheme rewards, such as cashback bonuses and other perks. The Visa cards will be integrated into the already existing suite of products that are currently available via the TBC Uzbekistal digital ecosystem, which also includes Payme and Payme Nasiya (Payme Installments) alongside TBZ UZ. Payme represents a digital payment application for individuals and small businesses, and Payme Nasiya is an installment credit business.

TBC Uzbekistan will remain committed to delivering improved and secure digital banking experiences, while also accelerating the overall development of the local digital landscape and improving customer experiences.