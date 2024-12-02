





The collaboration between TBC Uzbekistan and Payme

The subscription service provides a convenient solution for subscribers to handle both their banking and everyday lifestyle needs. It offers financial management tools, such as automated spending analysis and interest-free money transfers, and lifestyle and entertainment services at special rates through TBC partners Yandex Plus and Setanta.

The subscription will be provided though Payme,partof TBC Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s leading digital banking ecosystem serving 17million customers. TBC Uzbekistan includes TBC Bank Uzbekistan digital bank,Payme payments platform and Payme Nasiya, a fast-growing instalment creditbusiness.

This new offering is projected to play a key role in TBC Uzbekistan’s strategy to expand it digital products range and accelerate new product launches, rising profitability in the country. With strong demand during the trial period, Payme Plus will enable the TBC Uzbakistan to further convert its customer base into multi-product users, improving customer engagement while driving an increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).





Latest product launches and updates from TBC Uzbekistan

The introduction of Payme Plus follows several other product launches such as Salom Card, a debit card and digital banking product, Osmon Card, TBC Uzbekistan’s first revolving credit product, and TBC Business, a fully digital banking service for SMEs and individual entrepreneurs.

In addition to offering new products over the course of 2024, TBC Uzbekistan began leveraging its AI-capacity more broadly with a rollout of AI agents for payment reminder calls. The digital bank also secured USD 75 million in new equity funding, making a new annual funding record and further supporting the growth of the broader digital banking ecosystem.