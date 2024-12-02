



USD 5 million of the financing will be provided by the Global Gender-Smart Fund (GGSF), managed by Triple Jump, while the remaining USD 7.5 million will come from Triple Jump’s ASN Microkredietpool Fund. Both funds aim to expand access to augmented financial services in emerging markets, with the GGSF focusing on support for women, women-owned, and women-led businesses.











Addressing financial inclusion in Uzbekistan

This new investment will address the financial access gap in Uzbekistan by enabling TBC UZ to expand its lending to underserved groups, especially women and women-led businesses. This highlights TBC’s mission to provide more equitable access to digital financial services for the population.

In Uzbekistan, women’s entrepreneurship has experienced significant growth in recent years, with 2.1 million women entrepreneurs operating as of 2024, representing a sevenfold increase since 2020, despite challenges such as unpaid social care responsibilities and limited access to finance that persists.





Recent investments in TBC UZ

This latest agreement increases Triple Jump’s total commitment to TBZ UZ to USD 22.5 million, following an initial USD 10 million debt financing settlement from the GGST fund in November 2024.

It also includes a USD 20 million debt funding agreement with Swiss impact investor Blue Orchard in April 2025, which brings their total commitment to TBC UZ to USD 45 million. The Bank continues to secure wholesale funding as part of its long-term strategy to diversify its funding base and ensure its ongoing, sustainable growth.

TBC UZ is part of TBC Uzbekistan, a digital financial ecosystem in Central Asia that also includes Payme, a digital payment app for individuals and SMEs, and Payme Nasiya (Payme Instalments), an instalment credit service.