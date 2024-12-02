



TBC Uzbekistan, a part of the TBC Bank Group, is a digital banking ecosystem based in Central Asia. The company specialises in consumer lending and operates three fintech businesses: TBC UZ, Payme, and Payme Nasiya.

According to company data, TBC Uzbekistan became profitable just two years after its launch. It boasts 18.4 million registered users and reported a net profit of USD 41 million in FY24, reflecting significant growth in both loans and deposits.

The new agreement brings the total funding for TBC UZ, via the BlueOrchard-managed fund, to USD 45 million. This further reinforces the commitment of the impact investor-managed fund to the Bank, following the initial agreement of USD 25 million that was signed in August 2024.

The funds will be allocated to expand TBC UZ's lending initiatives and foster financial inclusion in Uzbekistan. The primary focus will be on broadening the digital bank's services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

BlueOrchard is a global impact investment manager that focuses on generating positive social and environmental impact while providing attractive returns. It connects entrepreneurs in emerging markets with investors, making impact investment solutions accessible. As of December 2023, BlueOrchard has invested over USD 11 billion in 100+ countries, benefiting over 300 million people.

Other developments from TBC Bank Uzbekistan

In January 2025, TBC Bank Uzbekistan announced Payme Plus, a monthly subscription service designed to provide access to various financial and lifestyle products. This service presented subscribers with a convenient way to manage their banking and daily lifestyle requirements. It included financial management tools like automated spending analysis and interest-free money transfers, along with lifestyle and entertainment services at exclusive rates through TBC partners Yandex Plus and Setanta.