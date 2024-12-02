This initiative comes as the digital bank aims to further invest in its key infrastructure in Uzbekistan. Genesys connects all customer communication channels within a single platform, enabling companies like TBC UZ to improve operations and deliver better experiences for customers at every touchpoint.











Improving TBC UZ’s customer service

Improving interactions will increase customer satisfaction and loyalty while optimising operational performance and reducing costs. TBC UZ will use the platform’s quality assurance and workforce management tools to make sure that its customer experience is maintained and continually improved. The digital bank hosts Genesys Engage on its own servers on premises, providing total infrastructural control and ensuring the highest levels of customer data security.

The bank’s customer service operations have seen a threefold increase in demand over the past six months as it continues to expand its offerings and customer base. Since H2 2024, TBC UZ has launched several new products to the market, such as daily banking products Salom Card, Osmon Credit Card, and TBC Business, which offer fully digital banking and lending services for Uzbekistan’s SMEs.

The bank aims to continue to invest in its infrastructure in the country to improve its ability to execute its mission of improving individuals’ daily lives. The highest standard of customer experience is key to achieving this goal, according to the bank, which is committed to offering its customers optimised products and tailored service. Embedding Genesys reflects this commitment and represents a step forward as the bank seeks to set higher expectations for digital banking in Uzbekistan.

Additionally, TBC Uzbekistan, the digital financial ecosystem in Central Asia that encapsulates TBC UZ, aims to launch its proprietary AI-powered virtual assistant later in 2025, as it has already rolled out AI agents for sales and early-stage loan repayment reminders.