TBC Bank Uzbekistan secures USD 38.2 million equity investment





Following this announcement, the capital infusion is expected to optimise the manner in which TBC UZ maintains dynamic customer loan issuance and invests in new product launches, including services for micro and small to medium-sized businesses. The company will also diversify its funding base.

In addition, the financial institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

According to the official press release, this is the largest tranche to date, which follows previous injections that totaled USD 130 million. The initiative also highlights the ongoing commitments of the digital bank’s shareholders to accelerate its development process, while also improving the overall customer experience.

The London-listed TBC Bank Group PLC, the parent company of TBC Bank Uzbekistan, will be investing USD 23 million, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) are expected to provide USD 7.6 million each.

Alongside TBC UZ mobile-only bank, TBC Group Uzbekistan capabilities also include Payme, a digital payments application for small businesses and individuals, as well as the Payme Nasiya (Payme Installments), representing a fast-growing installment credit business.

The investment is also expected to allow TBC UZ to expedite the process of building out its digital financial ecosystem in the region, while also maintaining its dynamic loan portfolio growth, introducing AI-enabled operations, and launching new products that will meet the needs of clients and optimise their experience.