TBC Bank goes live with Capital Banking Solutions in Uzbekistan

The digital bank went live with Capital Banking Solutions’ open platform: CapitalBanker and CapitalConnect suite as an open back-end API-based solution. According to the official press release, the activity of TBC Bank is a catalyst for changes in the banking sector in Uzbekistan by contributing to the development of the financial services sector and the country's economy.

The digital bank in Uzbekistan will be supported by Space’s digital retail platform. Space is the first fully digital bank in Georgia, powered by TBC and launched in 2018. For its new implementation in Uzbekistan, TBC’s target was to deliver to its clients instant support for loans and deposits banking services.