Taxfix takes over Steuerbot

Taxfix aims to expand its market leadership in the area of ​​tax apps and accelerate its expansion on the German market. After completion of the takeover, Steuerbot will be continued as a subsidiary of Taxfix and, despite the takeover, the companies and products will be offered independently and complementarily.

What the partners aim to achieve

According to a Taxfix representative, the takeover of Steuerbot offers both companies opportunities to benefit from each other's experience, insights, and skills. By joining forces, they both plan to offer value to a larger number of customers and accelerate their growth together over the long term. This supports Taxfix’s mission to help more people take the fear out of taxes and finance. A strong customer focus remains a priority after the merger.











A Steuerbot representative states that both companies share the common goal of bringing more social justice into the German tax system and reducing fears. Taxfix is ​​continuously expanding its product portfolio to serve even more customer needs. The company’s next big innovation is the "Expert Service" offer, which allows users to have their tax returns completely prepared by a tax consultant.





Taxfix’s mobile tax platform