Taxdoo collect EUR 57 million in Series B financing round

The company’s existing investors Accel, Visionaries Club and 20VC participated in this round again. Taxdoo plans to remove obstacles of taxes and give retailers across Europe a competitive advantage by removing barriers as they grow their business.

The fintech develops a financial operating system for ecommerce with apps that cover sales tax, invoicing, accounting or payments and enable customers and their tax advisors to create their own automated processes. At the same time, they enable external developers to create and integrate their applications seamlessly into Taxdoo. The funds will flow into our further internationalisation and aim to establish a financial operating system for ecommerce.