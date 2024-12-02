Taulia reaches new peak as USD 1 bln of invoices accelerated in one day

This figure has been the largest single-day value since the company was founded and it highlights the continued strong appetite for cash from businesses around the world. In December alone, the amount of spend accelerated through Taulia grew 150% year-over-year.

This achievement underscores the growth of financial technology companies like Taulia into the B2B financing mainstream as providers of easy-to-access, liquidity for all companies. Over 1.5 million companies have chosen to join Taulia’s network with 94% of the Fortune 500 using Taulia platform to accelerate access to cash. Together, these companies have transacted in excess of USD 1.2 trillion invoices through Taulia’s platform.