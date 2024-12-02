Taulia raises USD 27 m in series D funding

The round was funded by current investors, including Matrix, Trinity, Lakestar, DAG, and led by QuestMark Partners.

According to the source, the funding comes as the San Francisco-based startup has seen a 300% increase in revenue during the first two quarters of 2014, compared to the same two quarters from 2013.



The funding is set to be used to further Taulia’s market traction, expand hiring, and open offices around the world. This year, Taulia has opened new offices in Austin, Texas, and Sofia, Bulgaria. The company, which already has offices in London, England, Düsseldorf, Germany, and Park City, Utah, is also expanding its San Francisco headquarters.

US-based Taulia provides organisations with cloud-based invoice, payment and dynamic discounting solutions.

In May 2014, Top Image Systems, an ECM (Enterprise Content Management) and BPM (Business Process Management) solution and MIP (Mobile Imaging Platform) provider, and Taulia entered a partnership.