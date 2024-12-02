Taulia raises USD 15 mln for its supplier financing, e-invoicing platform

The company provides a platform that enables the process of tracking invoicing and payments made to suppliers. In addition to automating the process, the platform also enables suppliers get paid faster by providing short-term financing for approved invoices.

In July 2014, Taulia unveiled that it had raised USD 27 million led by QuestMark Partners, with participation from Trinity Ventures, Matrix Partners, Lakestar and DAG Ventures. Then, it tacked on another USD 13 million from strategic investors from EDBI, the corporate investment arm of Singapore’s Economic Development Board, and BBVA Ventures, which is the corporate venture arm of Spain’s BBVA Group.

The additional USD 15 million comes after Taulia has recently hired Rik Thorbecke as CFO. The company reached USD 75 billion in short-term financing provided to suppliers, as its network of suppliers grew 186%.

Taulia is a SaaS platform and network for supplier financing, e-invoicing and supplier portals. Some of the brands using Taulia’s services include Coca-Cola, Consolidated, Pfizer, Pacific Gas & Electric, Hallmark, and others.