Taulia launches campaign for e-invoicing solutions optimisation

The company has unveiled the launch of its Take Control website, which provides facts, statistics, and insights for companies aiming to enhance the value from their e-invoicing and early payment platforms.

Factors that can hinder a platforms success include e-invoicing fees, when solution providers charge suppliers to do business with them; low portal adoption, in which there isnt a comprehensive supplier onboarding program in place; and under utilization of early payment opportunities. Taulias Take Control website provides tips and examples from a number of companies that have optimised their automation and early payment discount capture.

Taulia is a SaaS platform and network for supplier financing, e-invoicing and supplier portals. Some of the brands using Taulia’s services include Coca-Cola, Consolidated, Pfizer, Pacific Gas & Electric, Hallmark, and others.

In October 2014, financial services provider Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has partnered with Taulia to offer its corporate clients dynamic discounting with e-invoicing.