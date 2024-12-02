Taulia, KPMG partner for financial supply chains

A recent Taulia report found that 47 % of suppliers are paid late, while, according to KPMG’s procurement survey, less than 30 % of buyers offer a supply chain finance program. As a result, suppliers are waiting longer to be paid without an accessible early payment option.

The partnership combines KPMG’s supply chain and procurement transformation experience with Taulia’s suite of technology products to streamline the flow of financial information between buyers and suppliers. The resulting benefits for both buyers and suppliers include procure-to-pay operational efficiencies, comprehensive supply chain financing options, and trading relationships across the supply chain.