Taulia expands network with Bank of China and BNP Paribas

This addition of two global banks adds to Taulia's network of funders available to its global clients. It provides businesses with increased access to an expansive funding pool, offering more choices, enhanced liquidity, and greater availability of capital.

The integration of these global banks into Taulia's multifunder model within supply chain finance programs is a strategic move. It aims to fortify resilience through diversification, providing a broader funding base for various currencies, geographies, client sizes, and credit profiles. Coupled with appropriate technology, this approach helps businesses to mitigate liquidity risk, especially in times of economic uncertainty.

Cedric Bru, CEO of Taulia, expresses enthusiasm about this achievement, emphasizing its significance in advancing Taulia's mission to unlock liquidity within supply chains, assisting businesses in growth and navigating dynamic market conditions.





Xun Liu, Head of Transaction Banking Department at Bank of China London Branch, notes the partnership's importance in enhancing Supply Chain Finance solutions. By collaborating with Taulia, the Bank of China positions itself as a leader in offering modern and efficient solutions to facilitate corporate growth in trade.

Bruno Lechevalier, Head of EMEA Working Capital at BNP Paribas, highlights Taulia's integrated solution with SAP, emphasizing the added value it brings to corporates in optimizing working capital and securing their supply chain network. BNP Paribas is excited to be part of Taulia's Funder network, contributing various working capital solutions to serve their common clients effectively.





About the companies

Taulia, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a fintech provider of working capital management solutions. With a network of over 3 million businesses, Taulia helps companies unlock value in their payables, receivables, and inventory, processing over USD 500 billion annually. Trusted by companies like Airbus, AstraZeneca, and Nissan, Taulia became part of SAP in March 2022.

Established in 1929, Bank of China Limited London Branch is the first overseas Chinese financial institution in global financial centres. With a history spanning 94 years, it has expanded steadily in the UK and plays a leading role among UK-based Chinese financial institutions. Bank of China is a player in trade finance, supporting approximately a quarter of international trade enterprises in China.

BNP Paribas is operating in 65 countries with nearly 185,000 employees. The group has key positions in commercial and personal banking, investment and protection services, and corporate and institutional banking. With a diversified and integrated model, BNP Paribas helps clients realize their projects through financing, investment, savings, and protection insurance. The group has a presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific, implementing a Corporate Social Responsibility approach across all its activities.