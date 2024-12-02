Taulia appoints Rik Thorbecke as CFO

Thorbecke previously served as CFO for Meltwater Group, a public relations and marketing software company.

As CFO, Thorbecke will join Taulias management team and direct all finance, human resources, legal and accounting operations from the companys San Francisco headquarters.

Thorbecke brings to Taulia more than 25 years of international finance experience. Thorbecke has served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and in other senior leadership roles at a range of Silicon Valley companies including Meltwater Group, Plastic Logic, Electronic Arts, Levi Strauss & Co. and Equinix. Additionally, he was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers for more than 17 years. Originally from the Netherlands, Thorbecke earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Amsterdam and is a California Certified Public Accountant and a Registered Accountant in the Netherlands.

Taulia is a SaaS platform and network for supplier financing, e-invoicing and supplier portals. Some of the brands using Taulia’s services include Coca-Cola, Consolidated, Pfizer, Pacific Gas & Electric, Hallmark, and others.

In recent news, Taulia has launched its `Take Control` campaign to enable companies better understand their early payment solution and the benefits of automating their payables process. In October 2014, the company partnered with the Royal Bank of Scotland. Throughout 2014, Taulia has been involved with the White House on its SupplierPay initiative, which encourages corporations to pay suppliers earlier.