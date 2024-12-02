Taulia announces strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan

The new strategic initiative offers J.P. Morgan’s clients both the capability to onboard suppliers of all sizes across the globe and the flexibility to toggle between bank-funded and self-funded early payments. Through Taulia’s platform, clients will be able to inject liquidity to strengthen their supply chain while simultaneously giving them more visibility and control over their cash, ultimately unlocking trapped working capital within their supply chains.

Taulia is a provider of working capital solutions. Through a combination of its technology platform, people and process, Taulia helps companies access the value tied up in their supply chain by transitioning from inefficient and often manual working capital management practices into technology-led, working capital optimization strategies.