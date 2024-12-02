Taulia announces new partnerships; HIPAA-compliant supply chain finance solution

The product complies with all HIPAA data security requirements by ensuring database encryption of all PHI (protected health information) submitted to and accessed on the Taulia platform. In addition, access to sensitive information is limited to permitted users and systems within Taulia applications.

Furthermore, at Taulia Connect, Taulia has launched a global Partner Community. The new program provides a hub of enablement and collaboration tools to support partners whose complementary products and services help transform financial supply chains.

In addition, multiple new strategic partnerships were announced: Infosys and Taulia will work together to provide supply chain finance and eInvoicing solutions for the global customers of Infosys. also, the partnership between Taulia and BuyerQuest, the e-procurement provider, will create an end-to-end platform to manage their entire procure-to-pay process.

Moreover, Taulia teamed with Lavante, the provider of cloud-based supplier management. Under the terms of this agreement, Taulia’s customers will be able to fill the gaps in their contact database, mitigate supplier risk, and upgarde compliance across the entire supply chain.

Taulia also announced partners that will accelerate its global expansion in key markets: Hanse Orga, a German software and consulting firm specializing in bringing SAP-integrated software solutions; Invarture, a French software distribution company, and Intellection, a provider of workflow and automation software in South Africa.