Tatra bank selects Temenos Multifonds





Supporting 37 funds and over 400,000 investors, Tatra banka provides the in-house administration for EUR 3.8 billion in AUM, 23% of the entire Slovak mutual funds market and 31% of supplementary pension funds (Slovak 3rd pension pillar).

Tatra banka will implement Temenos Multifonds to replace the back-end systems for Tatra Asset Management (TAM), a mutual fund manager in Slovakia, and its pension funds company (DDS TB). Consolidating multiple systems on a single, cloud-native global platform will increase scalability, efficiency, and controls while enabling Tatra banka to accelerate the digitalising of operations and client interfacing.

Temenos Multifonds will provide the core system for daily net asset value (NAV) calculation and customer account management for TAM and DDS TB and include specific pension fund administration and reporting functionality.