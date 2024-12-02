Tata Consultancy Services, Volt to launch new BaaS platform

India-based TCS is a global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organisation. Set to launch in 2021, Volt 2.0 will leverage TCS BaNCS, a global payments solution, to expand the bank’s offerings to include NPP, BPAY and DE, enabling full-service banking capabilities for all its customers.

Volt will work closely with TCS to incorporate the real-time capabilities of TCS BaNCS for payments. This will be done along with API-based access to Open Banking components that are not dependent on traditional legacy structures. The end-to-end solution provides back-end support, the possibility to integrate and connect with other products and services.

TCS BaNCS for payments offers multi-entity, currency, and country capabilities covering the value chain to Australian banks.