Tata Capital launches Commercial and SME mobile app





Available on the Apple App store and the Google Play store, this app is a try to improve user experience for channel financing and term loan borrowers. With a digital interface, borrowers can now service their loans by logging into the app from their smartphone.

Some of the mobile app’s features are instants access to account details, applying and tracking limit activation requests, raising Draw down requests and activating additional Limits for Channel Finance customers, upload/downloading documents including TDS & Stock and Debtor statements, tracking loan transaction and Repayment Schedule.



