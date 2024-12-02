TASConnect to bring Diners' corporate clients digital supply chain finance experience





The lack of standardised, transparent workflows and processes makes it difficult for corporates to access reliable sources of credit. TASConnect, in partnership with Diners Club, is helping to address this gap through the TASConnect platform that enables digitisation and information transparency.

TASConnect’s technology solutions in trade and supply chain finance, together with Diners’ experience in B2B payment networks and understanding of the Singapore market, will enable Diners’ clients to manage and unlock value from their supply chain.

This new offering is initially available for all Diners’ corporate customers in Singapore, and further expansion plans are currently under consideration.